We are trying but football is a funny game, says Kaizer Chiefs defender Teenage Hadebe

The lanky defender has vowed that they will fight to move up on the PSL table ahead of their clash with Free State Stars

Kaizer Chiefs defender Teenage Hadebe says it’s painful they have occupied the seventh spot on the Premier Soccer League ( ) log table for three months.

The Zimbabwean centre back, however, is confident they will fight to finish the campaign in a decent position as they have two matches to wrap up the season.

“It’s difficult to talk about this. It’s sad and it’s painful. We’ve been beaten and we’ve struggled, and it’s been three months sitting on position seven for a team like ,” Hadebe said as quoted by Independent Media.

In their previous three matches, Amakhosi are fresh from two disappointing defeats at the hands of Bloemfontein and FC, but secured a draw against Black .

“As players we have the pressure, but we are used to it. But we should just remove ourselves from that position,” added Hadebe.

In addition, coach Ernst Middendorp and his men are preparing to face relegation-threatened this weekend at Mbombela Stadium as they look to reach the 40-points mark in the league.

“It’s not that we are not giving our best against the teams at the bottom, we’d be trying but football is a funny game,” he responded.

Speaking about their campaign so far where they lost vital points against the so-called small teams, the former Chicken Inn defender says there are no small teams in modern football.

“There’s no small team in modern football, and when those teams are playing against a big team like Kaizer Chiefs, they come with a positive energy,” Hadebe said.

“We’d also be trying (to catch-up) but it would be too late to score goals. And when they score first, it would be difficult to get an equaliser because they’d have locked at the back,” he concluded.

The Soweto giants sit at number seven with 38 points from 28 games and a failure to collect six points out of their two remaining matches could dent their MTN8 Cup qualification hopes.