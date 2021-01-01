'We are truly a team!' - Neymar hails PSG spirit after reaching Champions League semi-final

The Ligue 1 side eliminated the defending champions and avenged their defeat in last season's final

PSG star Neymar hailed his side's collective spirit after they eliminated Bayern Munich and advanced to the Champions League semi-final on Tuesday.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored in the first half for Bayern but PSG kept their opponents off the scoresheet for the rest of the quarter-final second leg, advancing on away goals after a 3-3 aggregate result.

The Ligue 1 champions had plenty of chances to make it a more comfortable evening, but still held out to avenge last season's defeat to Bayern in the competition's final.

What was said?

“I am very happy, despite the defeat," Neymar told RMC Sport.

"We came up against a great team. We are also a great team and we showed it tonight. We have eliminated the champions of Europe. The objectives have been respected, now we are in the semi-final and we have to work even more, improve and hope to have a good semi-final.

"It is true that we speak a lot with each other, we are truly a team. Marquinhos spoke to us during the match to help organize us. We saw that [Angel] Di Maria ran a lot today, we have to congratulate everyone.”

Di Maria added: “We did very good work, the team tried a lot. We beat the best team from last season and we are going into the semi-finals. I think that we all deserve it.

"We have worked very hard to achieve these objectives. This is an important moment for the club and we hope that we can go even further.”

What's next for PSG?

Mauricio Pochettino's men will meet either Borussia Dortmund or Manchester City in the semi-final.

Article continues below

City defeated the German outfit 2-1 in the first leg but Dortmund did manage to secure an away goal ahead of Wednesday's second leg.

PSG will face Saint-Etienne on Sunday in domestic action as they look to catch Ligue 1 leaders Lille, who have a three point advantage atop the table.

Further reading