‘We are ready to fight for our dream’ – Sektioui on RS Berkane’s Confederation Cup ambition

Having secured their place in the final of the competition, handler of the Oranges Boys is hoping that his team would go a step further

RS Berkane are ready to fight for the 2019-20 Caf Confederation Cup title, according to coach Tarik Sektioui.

The Botola Pro 1 side defeated Hassania Agadir 2-1 in the semi-final of the championship with captain Mohamed Aziz netting a brace inside Rabat’s Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium. With that result, they will now face ’s Pyramids in the final on Sunday.

Berkane lost to on penalties in the 2018-2019 final, however, the Moroccan handler stated his men are primed to challenge for the ultimate prize this time around.



"I took charge of RS Berkane who were the Total Caf Confederation Cup runners-up. It was a big challenge as I had to maintain the team’s high level,” Sektioui told the Caf website.

“But with hard work, sacrifice and the support of the club's officials, we have done a great job so far, competing for the league title until the last round, and reaching the Caf Confederation Cup final.

"We are ready to fight for our dream and win the Caf Confederation Cup title.



“We have all the potential and abilities to make our supporters and all the Moroccan fans happy, although we know it is not an easy task.”

The former FC player who is fondly remembered for his beautiful goal against Olympique in the 2007-08 group stage - rounding five defenders, and the goalkeeper before slotting the ball into the net – also revealed his gloomiest memory in football.

"I am proud and satisfied with my playing career, as I scored so many unforgettable goals,” he continued.

“Maybe the saddest memory was to miss the 1998 Fifa World Cup in due to an injury that was about to cost me my career.

“But I am satisfied with what I achieved. I reached the Uefa Cup semi-final with AZ Alkmaar, and I won three Portuguese League and two Portuguese Cup titles with Porto.”

On the international scene, he helped the Junior Atlas Lions win the 1997 African Youth Championship.

After hanging up his boots in 2011, he went into administration and has since managed U19, Maghreb Fez and Moghreb Tetouan before taking up his role at RS Berkane in 2019.