We are pleased for Lyle Foster, but... - Burnley manager Vincent Kompany reacts to Bafana Bafana star's goal against Aston Villa

Bafana Bafana international Lyle Foster netted his maiden goal in the English Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

WHAT HAPPENED: Bafana Bafana striker Lyle Foster netted his first goal for Burnley in the English Premier League on Sunday afternoon against Aston Villa.

The former Orlando Pirates goal-getter scored in the 47th minute and continued to play until the 80th minute when head coach Vincent Kompany substituted him. Burnley lost the match 3-1 in the end and the former Manchester City captain made it clear that the most important thing is for the team to win its league game this season.

WHAT WAS SAID: "We cannot forget his age, he is still fairly young. But he is just continuing what we’ve seen in the entire pre-season. He has the speed to run in behind. He’s strong to hold the ball up. In addition, he’s able to combine with his teammates and is able to score a goal as well. For him, we’re obviously really pleased. But for the team, the reward will be the first time we win a game," Kompany told the club's media department.

WATCH FOSTER'S STUNNING GOAL BELOW:

STORY IN TWO PICTURES:

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Last season in the English Championship, Foster played 11 games and netted just one goal. This term, he has a 50% record as he has played two games and found the back of the net once. Foster is expected to lead the South African national team alongside the on-form Zakhele Lepasa, who has been likened to Manchester City striker Erling Haaland when Hugo Broos lines up his side for international friendlies against Namibia and the Democratic Republic of Congo next month.

WHAT'S NEXT: Foster's Burnley have Premier League encounters against Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspurs before he reports for national duty.