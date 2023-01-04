'We are Orlando Pirates' - Riveiro not giving up on PSL championship

Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro has made it known that they are not giving up on challenging for the PSL title.

Bucs' ability to challenge for the PSL title has been questioned

Riveiro insists the season is still long as he eyes the league title

Soweto giants will be away to Cape Town City this weekend

WHAT HAPPENED? The Buccaneers have won just one of their last six matches in the PSL and their defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns on Friday was their second loss in a row in the competition.

Therefore, the Soweto giants' ability to challenge for this season's league championship has been questioned as we approach the second round of the current campaign.

Riveiro, who guided Pirates to last year's MTN8 title triumph, insisted that the season is still long and his side can't be ruled out.

WHAT DID RIVEIRO SAY?: “I would have liked to come into the game against Sundowns with 26 points, 27 or 30. But I am now 19,” Riveiro told the media.

“But this game is not going to make the difference at the end of the season about the opposition that will finish top of the table and win the league.

“That’s why the league is important because you must play well here. You must go to Cape Town, Polokwane and host Chippa and take three points. I'd like to face these games closer to our opponents. If we got the three points [against Sundowns] that would have meant that we got close to the top," the Spanish mentor added.

“The season is still long. This is only game number 14 and there's still a lot of points to play for. We are Pirates and we’ll continue until the end."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates are currently placed fifth on the PSL standings as they hope to go all the way and clinch their maiden league championship since 2012.

The Buccaneers are 15 points behind log leaders Sundowns and they will have to close the gap in order to challenge for the biggest trophy in local club football.

Riveiro's side will also hope that Masandawana and the chasing pack drop points in their upcoming matches.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR PIRATES?: Bucs are set to travel to the Mother City where they are scheduled to face off with Cape Town City on Saturday.

A win for Pirates will see them remain fifth on the league standings, but they would move closer to the top four if they all drop points.