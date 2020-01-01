'We are optimistic with Mbappe' - Herrera believes injured PSG superstar can play against Atalanta in Champions League

The French attacker could still yet to play in the blockbuster European clash

Injured superstar Kylian Mbappe could make a miraculous recovery to play in PSG's quarter-final against , according to team-mate Ander Herrera.

Mbappe suffered a nasty ankle sprain in last week's Coupe de final victory over , with PSG releasing a statement saying the 21-year-old will be out for three weeks, meaning he would miss the August 12 European tie.

But despite coach Thomas Tuchel insisting Mbappe would need a 'miracle' to recover in time, Herrera believes the World Cup winner should not be ruled out yet.

More teams

Speaking on Friday after PSG lifted the Coupe de la Ligue, Herrera said: "We are optimistic with Kylian (Mbappe).

"We have seen that he can walk quietly. He's very professional, he's young. He really wants to play and we can be very calm. He works every day, morning and afternoon.

"But if it's not possible for him to play, we also have other solutions. Kylian is very important and I'm sure he will try to play."

Mbappe's absence didn't matter for PSG as they made it a clean sweep of French domestic competitions with a 6-5 penalties win in the Coupe de la Ligue final against after the match ended 0-0 after extra time.

The French giants were awarded the league during the coronavirus hiatus, and have also picked up the Coupe de France and Trophee des Champions.

Tuchel hailed his team's achievement of winning four trophies this season, insisting that the clean sweep of domestic trophies wasn't easy.

"We did not lose the concentration, the hunger to win, the confidence, we won on penalties and that counts," he said.

"We won these four titles, there is a good atmosphere in the locker room. And I'm very happy because everyone thinks it's okay to win, but it's not that easy.

Article continues below

"Winning four titles is the merit of this team and I am happy.

"They are reliable guys who play, enjoy working and suffering together."

PSG's match against Atalanta will be played in Lisbon, with the winner of the tie set to square off against the victor in the and quarter-final.