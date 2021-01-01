'We are not losing' - Swallows FC Truter's fires warning to Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns

The Cape Town-born tactician also praised the Beautiful Birds' never-say-die attitude which has seen the team grab late goals

Swallows FC head coach Brandon Truter says they will avoid a defeat at all costs against Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns at home.

The Beautiful Birds have had a dream start to the current PSL season as they remain undefeated and they are placed joint-second with SuperSport United on the league standings, five points behind leaders Sundowns.

Swallows have secured away draws against top local clubs such as Sundowns, SuperSport and Orlando Pirates and they are set to face Chiefs at FNB Stadium on May 15 having defeated Amakhosi 1-0 at home in the first round clash in November 2020.

The Soweto giants are set to host Sundowns on March 10 and Pirates on April 24 at their home ground, Dobsonville Stadium.

What's been said

“We have to look at where the draws are. It was an away draw against Sundowns, it is a draw again away from home against SuperSport," Truter said on The Citizen.

These are tough teams, they have been there and done that. Getting a draw in the top flight against teams like these is gold, as long as you don’t lose away from home.

“Within our camp we are expected to win every game. The only team that we are going away to from the big teams is Chiefs because we played Sundowns, Pirates and SuperSport away," he continued.

"We are hoping to get the results when they come to Dobsonville, but we are not losing.

“The amount of games we played in January, it is about six matches in a four-week period and that is going to take its toll on the players," he added.

Article continues below

"But I think we are doing alright. Scoring so late tells us about the character of the team, it tells us that we don’t give up.

"We keep fighting until the end of the game and until the end of the season as well.”

Why does it matter & what's the bigger picture?

Swallows have made the Dobsonville Stadium a fortress having played eight home games in the league thus far - recording six wins and two draws.

The Soweto giants' next league game is against AmaZulu FC at home on February 14 and it will be an opportunity to close the gap on leaders, Sundowns.

Truter will be looking to ensure that the Beautiful Birds maintain their title challenge and go on to become the first coach to win the PSL trophy with the Beautiful Birds.

Swallows' one and only league title came in 1965 when they clinched the South African Soccer League title.

Further reading