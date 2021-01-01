'We are in the right direction' - Orlando Pirates coach Zinnbauer pleased after Chippa United win

The 50-year-old tactician has now turned his attention to their clash with two-time Caf Champions League winners Setif

Orlando Pirates head coach Josef Zinnbauer feels the Soweto giants are on the right track following their emphatic win over Chippa United on Saturday evening.

The Buccaneers proved too strong for the Chilli Boys as they secured a 3-0 win in the PSL encounter which took place at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

As a result, the Buccaneers moved up to second place on the league standings - a point behind leaders, Mamelodi Sundowns, who have four games in hand.

Zinnbauer was pleased with the performance of his charges on the night and he was happy to see Deon Hotto and Ben Motshwari score.

"The work the team did today was very good. In terms of the defence and especially in the first-half," Zinnbauer told SuperSport TV.

"Also in the offence. And you see now Hotto scored again, Ben is starting now as a midfielder to score. I'm very happy about this.

"And the strikers. Gaba [Frank Mhango] came in and Tshego [Tshegofatso Mabasa]. It was time. They were long out. We had other players on the field today and they scored and I'm very happy about this."

The Buccaneers won two league matches in a row for the first time this season having defeated Bloemfontein Celtic 1-0 in midweek.

The German tactician revealed that he told his charges to save their energy for their Caf Confederation Cup encounter against Algerian side ES Setif on Wednesday.

"In the first-half 100%. Second half we start very well. We did just what we want. We spoke about this at half-time, about the counter-attack, be calm, go back," he added.

"Drop a little bit more, stay compact and play the counter. We had a big chance. [Vincent] Pule had to score at this moment. But it was a good save from the keeper.

"We are in the right direction. We told the players to save their energy for Wednesday's game. And the players made this very easy."

The Buccaneers will start their Group A campaign against Setif at Accra Sports Stadium in Ghana.