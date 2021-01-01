‘We are going for a win’ – Enyimba’s Oladapo reveals Orlando Pirates ambition

The Aba Warriors’ star has disclosed his team’s desire against the Buccaneers will be to secure all points at stake

Austin Oladapo has disclosed Enyimba are in South Africa to defeat Orlando Pirates in Wednesday’s Caf Confederation Cup encounter.

The two-time African kings made a winning start in the competition’s group phase by defeating Al Ahly Benghazi 2-1 with the midfielder and Victor Mbaoma’s first-half goals handing them all points at stake despite the Libyans pulling one back through Abdallah Imhamed’s penalty.

For Josef Zinnbauer’s men, they are eyeing their first win in Group A after playing a 0-0 draw with Algeria’s ES Setif in Accra.

Ahead of the blockbuster clash against the Buccaneers at Orlando Stadium, Johannesburg, the People’s Elephant star stated that Fatai Osho’s men are not in the Southern African country for a tour.

“The game will be a very big battle because whoever wins will sit on top of the group,” Oladapo told Enyimba website.

“I don’t want to disrespect them; I have watched most of their games and they are a very good side and we are a good side as well.

“We know the purpose of our trip to South Africa; we are not going for a tour, but we are going for a win which will keep us top of the group.”

Victory for Enyimba will see them remain at the summit of the group with six points from two outings.

In the previous decade, the Nigeria Professional Football League team enjoyed success on the continent after defeating Egypt’s Ismaily to become the first Nigerian team to win the Caf Champions League before going ahead to defend their title the following year.

Article continues below

Since then, the eight-time Nigerian elite division side has failed to make an impression on the continent.

On the other hand, four-time South African Premier Soccer League kings Orlando Pirates won the Caf Champions League diadem after defeating Asec Mimosas in the final on a 3-2 aggregate win. They got to the final of the 2013 edition, nevertheless, they bowed to Egyptian Premier League side Al-Ahly over two legs.

Their best result in the Confederation Cup remains a second-placed finish at the 2015 edition where they bowed to Tunisia’s Etoile du Sahel.