'We are going all out to get win' - SuperSport United forward Lungu warns Orlando Pirates

The 22-year-old is hoping for a better performance against the Buccaneers after struggling against Chiefs

SuperSport United forward Ghampani Lungu has fired a warning to Orlando Pirates ahead of their PSL encounter on Wednesday.

Matsatsantsa are set to play host to the Buccaneers at Lucas Moripe Stadium as they look to return to winning ways after holding Kaizer Chiefs to a 1-1 draw last weekend.

Lungu and his teammates will be on a revenge mission as SuperSport succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to Pirates in the first round clash at Orlando Stadium with Tshegofatso Mabasa grabbing a late winning goal for the hosts.

The Zambia international also discussed their hopes of catching PSL log leaders, Mamelodi Sundowns, who are four points above second-placed SuperSport as the race for this season's league title continues.

What's been said

"We are going all out to get the win. The loss at Orlando Stadium hurt us badly. We were sour the whole week," Lungu told Sowetan.

"We did not deserve to lose that game as we played our hearts out. We want revenge and cannot allow them to collect six points against us.

"Consistency is the issue with us, we are not losing games, but drawing a lot of them."

"We drew five games and that is proving costly as Mamelodi Sundowns are consistent and keep on collecting points," he continued.

"Draws are not enough and if we draw or lose that leaves Sundowns with two games in hand. Playing catch-up is going to be difficult.

Article continues below

"You do not want to be in a situation where you are behind with points and ahead with games. That will be nearly impossible to catch Sundowns," he said.

"I did not play well and made a couple of errors [against Chiefs]. I hope to have a better game against Pirates."

Why does it matter & what's the bigger picture?

SuperSport are winless in their last two matches against Pirates, having suffered two successive 2-1 defeats in the PSL.

However, Matsatsantsa will be banking on their good home record against Bucs as they are undefeated in their last nine competitive clashes with the Soweto giants as the hosts - winning the last two games.

SuperSport will have to improve their league form in order to catch log leaders, Sundowns as Matsatsantsa have won just one of their last four matches in the competition.

A victory over Pirates will see SuperSport cut Sundowns' lead to just a point on the standings, but Masandawana will have two games in hand.

Further reading