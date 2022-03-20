'We are back' - Pique straight on to Twitter after Barcelona thrash Real Madrid 4-0 in El Clasico

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique wasted no time in logging on to Twitter to signal the club's rebirth following Sunday's 4-0 rout of Real Madrid.

The much-anticipated Clasico proved a one-sided affair, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netting twice in his introduction to the fixture, and Ronald Araujo and Ferran Torres also finding the net at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Catalans are still far off their arch-rivals in the Liga standings, but the performance was another signal of how far they have come since club idol Xavi returned as their new coach.

What has been said?

"We are back," Pique beamed in a short message sent out on the social media network.

Victory brings Barca up to third in the table, though they trail first-placed Madrid by 12 points having played a game fewer.

