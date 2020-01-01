We always talking about how we miss Friday nights - Orlando Pirates' Tlolane frustrated

The 25-year-old player feels the suspension of the PSL came at a time when the Team of the Choice were having a good spell

loanee Tebogo Tlolane says he misses playing competitive football.

The defender-come-midfielder is currently on a short-term loan deal at from the Buccaneers.

Nicknamed Messi, Tlolane admitted sitting at home has been frustrating, with the country in lockdown in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

However, Tlolane indicated he understands why action had to be suspended and he believes it was the right decision as lives are more important.

“(For us) It’s just to understand that this is out of our control," Tlolane told The Citizen.

"We miss the Blue Army just as much as they miss watching us. I speak to the players often and we are all always talking about how we miss Friday nights.

“We were in a good spell as a team and the momentum was good. It is something you can’t describe… It is things we can’t control."

The left-footed player has hit the ground running at Maritzburg after joining the club in January 2020 having recorded three assists and scored one goal in five league appearances.

“I am trying to do as much as I can, training by myself in the backyard," the former Jomo Cosmos player continued.

"I am doing a few exercises to keep myself fit. It is just about trying to maintain fitness and shape. It is working out so far.”

Tlolane went on to urge local football fans to adhere to the restrictions as set by the government.

“The only way for us to deal with this virus is to follow the instructions of the government," he added.

"The more we stay naive about this virus, the more the pandemic will spread and force us to stay home. More lives are put at risk when someone goes out.