We always sell players for us to survive - Maritzburg United chairman Kadodia

The Team of Choice boss has explained how the coronavirus lockdown has affected the Pietermaritzburg-based side

chairman Farook Kadodia says they could sell their key players as clubs feel the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

FC were the first PSL club to confirm that they would be cutting salaries of players and staff to mitigate the impact of Covid-19.

However, Kadodia explained that his club is yet to decide whether to implement salary cuts on their players.

“We are not in a position to commit ourselves at this stage. We will have a meeting to map the way forward," Kadodia told Daily Sun.

"The majority of businesses have had many challenges economically due to the lockdown and it’s not easy to maintain the club if you don’t have a sound financial backing.”

and Highlands Parks are said to be considering imposing wage reductions, after the PSL was halted due to the coronavirus outbreak two months ago.

The Team of Choice are known to be a selling club, having sold many of their key players due to lack of sponsors down the years.

They have parted ways with Rudolf Bester, Cuthbert Malajila, Evans Rusike, Lebohang Maboe and Fortune Makaringe, who have left the club for bigger PSL clubs.

"The existence of this club is purely due to sales we’ve done in the past. We will always develop and sell players for us to survive," he added.

Maritzburg's key players, Richard Ofori and Rushine de Reuck, have constantly been linked with and .



