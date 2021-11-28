Watford star Dennis matches Cantona & Robben as Lookman powers Leicester City to victory

Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis has become the sixth player to score five goals and provide five assists in his first 12 matches in Premier League history.

The Nigerian scored the Hornets' second goal at the King Power Stadium but it was not enough to help them avoid a 4-2 defeat against Leicester City on Sunday.

Apart from Dennis, Manchester United legend Eric Cantona (11 games), Chelsea's Arjen Robben (11 games), Arsenal's Andrey Arshavin (11 games), Jurgen Klinsmann (12 games) and Bruno Fernandes are the only players who have the same number of goals and assists after their first 12 matches or fewer.

The former Club Brugge star scored Watford's second goal in the 61st minute but his compatriot Ademola Lookman found the back of the net again for Leicester, seven minutes later.

The result was Leicester City's first league victory since October 24, when they defeated Brentford 2-1 while Watford suffered their second straight loss on the road.

Defensively, it was a disappointing first-half outing for Nigeria internationals who were at the end of a goal each.

Wilfred Ndidi conceded the penalty that led to Watford's opening goal while William Troost-Ekong committed the blunder that resulted in Leicester City's first goal.

Troost-Ekong made a terrible mistake while trying to defend a long ball which exposed goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann, and Maddison did not fail to score in the 16th minute.



A few minutes later, Ndidi was found guilty of an aggressive challenge on his compatriot Dennis and referee Andy Madley did not hesitate to point to the spot for a penalty which was converted by King for their equaliser on the half hour-mark.

Brendan Rodgers' men regained their lead with goals from Vardy in the 34th and 42nd minutes, thanks to a brace of assists from Maddison, before Dennis and Lookman's goals.

Following the victory, Leicester City climbed to ninth in the Premier League table with 18 points after 13 matches while Watford occupy the 16th spot with 13 points.