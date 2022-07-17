Watford's Kamara ready to play anywhere 'the coach needs me to play'

The 28-year-old full-back was not distracted despite playing in a somewhat unfamiliar position against the Chairboys on Saturday

Watford defender Hassane Kamara has revealed his readiness to "to play anywhere the coach wants him to play" to help the team.

The 28-year-old Ivory Coast international featured for the Hornets in a pre-season friendly against Wycombe Wanderers when he came on for Kiko Femenia but was deployed from the right-wing, instead, of his usual left-back position.

Watford went on to win the game 4-1 with Senegal international Ismaila Sarr notching a double, while Nigeria forward Emmanuel Dennis and Yaser Asprilla rounded off the emphatic win the London Colney.

“I am here for the team so if the coach needs me to play at right-back or anywhere, I am here to help the team," Kamara told the club's official website after the game.

"The head coach didn’t ask for anything specifically in that position because it’s the same as left-back, just on the other side.

“It’s important to keep that confidence and the work offensively, but after, we have to be careful because we conceded at a set-piece. We have to be careful on that, keep the confidence and the good movement.”

On the commanding victory, Kamara said: “We’re happy because we won today [Saturday] and it’s very good for our confidence.

“When we move more, someone comes back and another goes, we have a lot of chances. We have to keep it, we have to keep this level.

Article continues below

"This year the Championship will be very difficult, so we have to work and take this confidence to have a good season."

During the fixture, Watford coach Rob Edwards made a number of changes to his starting XI. Watford will take part in the EFL Championship after they were relegated from the Premier League last season.