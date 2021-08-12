Watford reveal Dennis and Etebo’s jersey numbers

The Hornets have confirmed the shirt numbers the Nigerians would wear when the 2021-22 season commences on Saturday

English Premier League side Watford have revealed the jersey numbers of Emmanuel Dennis and Peter Etebo as they commence their 2021-22 campaign against Aston Villa on Saturday.

According to a statement published on the club website , Etebo has been handed jersey number 4, while his compatriot Dennis will put on the number 25 shirt.

Elsewhere, William Troost-Ekong retained his number 5 shirt as Isaac Success and Tom Dele-Bashiru will put on shirt numbers 22 and 24 respectively.



For England youth international of Ghanaian descent Kwadwo Baah, his jersey number is 34 as he hopes to break into Xisco Munoz’s squad that boasts Ismaila Sarr and captain Troy Deeney.

25-year-old joined the Vicarage Road outfit on loan for the rest of the season from Stoke City.

That move is his third loan move away from the Potters having spent the last one and a half seasons in La Liga with Getafe and Turkish Super Lig side Galatasaray.

The midfielder has been at Stoke since 2018 featuring in 45 English Championship games with two goals to his credit.

In a recent interview, he vowed to give his all for Munoz’s team when the English elite division campaign begins.

“I’m excited, I’m happy to be part of the family. It’s been a joy to me since I came in,” the Super Eagles star told the club website.

“The lads, the management, everyone in the club has been good. I see it is a family club. I’m just trying to settle in, which I think is going to be fine for me.

“It’s going to be a long season, but let’s see. The most important thing is for us to keep our heads up, and make sure we’re going to give everything.

“When I first signed for Stoke I had people telling me coming to England wouldn’t be easy, especially in the Championship,” he continued.

“Everyone knows it's one of the toughest [leagues], you have to keep running, chase people down.”

On the other hand, Dennis joined Watford from Belgian top-flight side Club Brugge on a five-year deal.

Due to his failure to tie down a regular place at the Jan Breydel Stadium, the forward was loaned to FC Cologne for the 2020-21 campaign.

However, he struggled to get regular playing time at the Bundesliga outfit – featuring in nine German elite division games with no goals to his credit.