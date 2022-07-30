Watford prepared if Dennis and Sarr decide to leave - Edwards

The Hornets manager maintains he will continue to use the African duo despite them being linked with moves away

Watford manager Rob Edwards has hinted at a possibility of using forward Emmanuel Dennis and winger Ismaila Sarr despite the duo being linked with transfers away from the club.

The Nigeria and Senegal internationals have remained transfer subjects since the Hornets were relegated from the Premier League last season.

Reports indicate Newcastle United and Everton are keen to sign the Super Eagle while Sarr is being linked with a move to promoted side Nottingham Forest.

Ahead of their EFL Championship opener against Sheffield United at Vicarage Road on Monday, Edwards has maintained he will continue to use the players and that they are prepared for it if they decide to leave.

“They’re [Ismaila Sarr and Emmanuel Dennis] both very good players who have been working hard, and while they’re at the club of course we’re going to use them, because they can help us. Why wouldn’t I use them?” Edwards told Watford Observer as quoted by Punch.

“We’re prepared for if they do move on, we’ve done our due diligence. If and when we need to recruit we’re ready and we will. Until then, I’ll have them to select.”

Last season, Dennis managed 33 appearances overall, and played 2,591 minutes. He started in 30 of these appearances across 38 fixtures and came on as a substitute on three occasions.

He finished the season with 10 Premier League goals. Meanwhile, the 24-year-old Sarr managed 22 appearances in the top-flight, starting 21 matches.

In the process, the Lion of Teranga scored five goals, making him tied as the club's second-top league scorer, and chipped in with two assists. After taking on the Blades, Watford will travel to face West Brom at The Hawthorns on August 8.