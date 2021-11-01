Watford must keep pushing despite Southampton setback – Masina

Adam Masina has urged Watford to ‘keep pushing’ despite their 1-0 defeat to Southampton on Saturday evening.

Prior to the Premier League encounter, Claudio Ranieri’s men had silenced Everton 5-2 at Goodison Park.

However, they were unable to keep up the momentum against the Saints – losing by a lone goal with Che Adams’ 20th-minute strike settling the encounter at the Vicarage Road.

Although saddened by the outcome, the Atlas Lion urged his team to keep striving to set things right in their subsequent fixtures.

“We are not happy about the result, but we have to keep pushing because it is a really long season,” Masina told the club website.

“We had a big opportunity at the end, it was a tough game, but we have to keep doing what we are doing in training and keep working.”

The Hertfordshire based outfit travel to the Emirates Stadium for a date with Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal on Sunday.

Masina is aware of the quality in the Gunners’ squad but hopes the away fans can bring an extra push to help them grab all points at stake.

“It’s going to be a tough game because they are doing very well at the moment,” he continued.

“They have a lot of quality, so we have to go there with our spirit, our crowd behind us because we need them and I hope they stay with us until the end.”

Furthermore, the 27-year-old talked about his relationship with teammate Danny Rose, stating they push each other to improve on the training pitch.

“Training is massive for us because every day we learn something more about [Claudio] Ranieri,” the former Bologna star added.

“Danny is a really good guy, we try to compete in a good way, I really respect him and admire him.

“We have the same competition in front, and we need to keep doing this.”

As things stand, Watford occupy the 16th spot in the English elite division log after accruing 10 points from 10 matches played so far.

After their game against Arsenal, they welcome Manchester United to the Vicarage Road in another mouth-watering showdown at Vicarage Road.