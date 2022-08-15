Watford 'forever in my heart' - Dennis after Nottingham Forest switch

The 24-year-old forward arrives on Trentside having hit double figures for The Hornets last season, returning 10 goals from 33 Premier League starts

Nigeria international Emmanuel Dennis has wished Watford all the best for the season after sealing a transfer move to Nottingham Forest.

The 24-year-old finally ended summer transfer speculation by crossing over to Trentside though the promoted club could not confirm the details of the contract signed.

The Super Eagle has taken to his social media pages to thank the Hornets for the time he spent with them.

"Thank you Watford for everything, I want to wish the club all the best for this season and the future," Dennis wrote, adding: "Forever in my heart."

On unveiling the player, Nottingham said: "Nottingham Forest is delighted to confirm the signing of striker Emmanuel Dennis from Watford.

"The 24-year-old forward arrives on Trentside having hit double figures for The Hornets last season, returning 10 goals from 33 Premier League starts.

"Prior to arriving in England, Dennis’ first professional venture was in Ukraine's top-flight with Zorya Luhansk before enjoying a productive four-year spell in Belgium with Club Brugge, notably scoring twice in a 2-2 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu against Real Madrid in the group stages of the 2019-20 Uefa Champions League.

"With seven international caps to date for Nigeria, the pacey forward links up with fellow countryman Taiwo Awoniyi to bolster The Reds' attacking options."

Last season, Dennis managed 22 appearances for Watford, scored 10 goals and provided six assists.

By joining Nottingham, Dennis linked up with another Nigerian - forward Taiwo Awoniyi - who was recently signed from Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin.

Dennis could be in line to make his debut for the Reds when they travel to face Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.