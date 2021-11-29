Watford’s Dennis to be assessed ahead of Wednesday’s clash against Chelsea - Ranieri

Watford manager Claudio Ranieri has confirmed striker Emmanuel Dennis is a doubt for their Premier League fixture against Chelsea on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old Nigeria international was substituted in the team’s 4-2 defeat against Leicester City at King Power Stadium in the 71st minute with Ashley Fletcher taking his position.

By the time he was pulled out, Dennis had already scored his fifth goal of the campaign for the Hornets which saw him become the sixth player to score five goals and provide five assists in their first 12 matches in Premier League history.

Apart from Dennis, the other players who have the same number of goals and assists after their first 12 matches or fewer are Manchester United legend Eric Cantona (11 games), Chelsea's Arjen Robben (11 games), Arsenal's Andrey Arshavin (11 games), Jurgen Klinsmann (12 games) and Bruno Fernandes.

Ranieri has revealed Dennis is now a doubt to face the Blues at Vicarage Road after picking up a knock in the Leicester defeat, the same as Adam Masina and goalkeeper Ben Foster, who was missing from the starting line-up on Sunday.

“I’m not sure how long Ben will be out for, but [Daniel] Bachmann made some good saves and I am comfortable with him in goal,” Ranieri told the club’s official website.

“With Dennis and Masina, I’m not sure at the moment. Tomorrow [Monday] we’ll check everybody because Dennis came out and Masina didn't finish well.”

Ranieri further admitted he was disappointed with his side’s lack of aggression and determination after losing to the Foxes.

“In the end, we created more chances than Leicester, but they won because they were more determined than us and that is frustrating,” Ranieri continued.

“If we’d been more determined we’d have scored more of the chances.

“We did well in the match because we pulled it back to 1-1 and then 3-2, but we didn’t manage to take control. We must be more focused at points in games because we conceded four times and we know we can do better.

“I am half-satisfied today because I know some things weren’t so good, but I have only been working with the squad for a month and a half, and other aspects were pleasing.

"I am positive because of the amount of chances we created, we just have to be more aggressive.”

Dennis’ five goals have come against Aston Villa, Norwich City, Everton, Manchester United, and Leicester.