Watching Tau in the Uefa Champions League is motivating – Mamelodi Sundowns’ Mahlambi

The 22-year-old Masandawana striker is inspired by the Bafana Bafana striker and his exploits in Europe

striker Phakamani Mahlambi has revealed his admiration for Percy Tau’s success in Europe with ’s .

Although Mahlambi was signed as Tau’s replacement at the beginning of the 2018/19 Premier Soccer League ( ) season, he is yet to make his mark at Chloorkop.

However, ‘Phaka’ has stated that his primary focus is on getting back to his best whilst drawing inspiration from the Bafana Bafana forward who is in fine form with his club.

“I think it’s a good thing for everyone in . Our football is growing with the guys that have already gone overseas,” said Mahlambi to the media.

“It’s motivating for us that are still here to work even harder, looking at the likes of Percy Tau playing in the Uefa , it’s every player’s dream to play there.

“But right now, I’m just focused on getting back to the Phakamani that used to play for Wits before I got injured, and I believe everything else will follow.”

Moreover, the former and player added that he was just playing as a kid at Braamfontein, saying he is now adapting to a different level with the reigning PSL champions.

“There’s a lot of difference. Playing at that stage at the age that I was, I was just playing football to enjoy but now it’s no longer the same. There’s a lot of things coming up, and there are so many more responsibilities,” he continued.

“When I was playing at Wits, there wasn’t too much information on, ‘Phakamani, do this’ or ‘Phakamani, do that’, because I used to play as a kid just to enjoy myself.

Article continues below

“But now football has changed, a lot has changed, and we also need to grow and adapt as footballers. I feel like, with the coach talking to me, I just need to improve on the tactics and hopefully then I’ll get my chance to play.”

The 22-year-old is currently in camp with the South African U23 squad as they prepare to play an international friendly in this weekend ahead of the U23 African Cup of Nations.

On the other hand, the former Al Ahly attacker will hope to use the matches and impress coach Pitso Mosimane as he is yet to find the back of the net for the Brazilians in the 2019/20 season.