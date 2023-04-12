WATCH: YoungstaCPT's Benni McCarthy music video becomes viral sensation

Manchester United coach Benni McCarthy is back on the music scene following YoungstaCPT's release of a song named after him.

A new music video about Benni has emerged

It was released on Tuesday and is quickly going viral

It's not the first time Benni has been involved in music

WHAT HAPPENED? Hip-hop artist YoungstaCPT teamed up with music producer Shaney Jay to work on a track that celebrated the Bafana Bafana legend. The song is called Benni McCarthy and it hails McCarthy's rise from gangster-ridden Hanover Park in Cape Town to the world's best stadiums in Europe.

The video opens with a 2021 clip of McCarthy hitting back at critics when he guided AmaZulu to second position in the Premier Soccer League.

"People say I was overrated, I was fired from Cape Town City and I was going to fail and I'm not a good coach. So I'm now the one who is laughing," said McCarthy.

YoungsaCPT goes on to pay tribute to the Manchester United forwards coach, calling him the "GOAT" in a song that is also dedicated to slain rapper AKA who was murdered earlier this year.

WHAT WAS SAID? “I never thought I’d look back on that experience now with such sadness. I wrote Benni McCarthy in 2022 with that day in mind, being that Kiernan (AKA) was a huge Benni fan and called him that day to show him that we were on his home ground," YoungstaCPT told Tshisa Live.

“It was such a powerful moment for me because I had brought these powerhouses together, from street soldier to a music megastar to a football hero, all at the same time.

“It was a full circle moment and was definitely a top-three moment in my life, even before the tragedy that occurred. “I lost so many people who are in the Main Ou’s music video due to gang violence, but never thought I would lose Kiernan in that way. It really hurts. South African hip-hop truly won’t ever be the same.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is not the first time for McCarthy to be celebrated in a music video. He also featured in a 1998 single titled Sgibobo by kwaito outfit TKZee.

In that video, a then-young McCarthy also sings a few lines and it is still a popular song, especially in South Africa.

WHAT NEXT FOR BENNI? The former FC Porto striker has been credited for improving Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford but, with Rashford's recent injury, will be trying to get the best out of United's other forwards as they push for a Europa League title and to claim a Top Four spot in the Premier League.