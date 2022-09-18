WATCH: Worst debut ever? Japan star Nakajima sent off 20 seconds into Antalyaspor bow

- Introduced off the bench
- Flew into a rash challenge
- Saw red after VAR review
WHAT HAPPENED? The 28-year-old forward has completed a move from Porto to Turkey, but also made a nightmare start to life in new surroundings. He was introduced off the bench in a meeting with Adana Demirspor, but flew into an early challenge to leave his side a man and a goal down as his stunned family watched on from the stands.
👀 FTA Antalyaspor'lu Shoya Nakajima, oyuna girer girmez kırmızı kartla oyun dışında kaldı! #OlmazsanOlmaz— beIN SPORTS Türkiye (@beINSPORTS_TR) September 17, 2022
😔 Japon oyuncunun ailesi, kırmızı kart kararı sonrası hayal kırıklığına uğradı... pic.twitter.com/B3BOboWpKH
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nakajima was initially shown a yellow card for his wild lunge, but that decision was overturned following a VAR review and he found himself trudging down the tunnel within seconds of leaving the bench.
WHAT NEXT FOR NAKAJIMA? He will now be forced to serve a suspension, meaning that any opportunity to make a positive impact for new employers will be pushed back a little further.