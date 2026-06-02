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Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Puso Dithejane Chicago Fire movie Chicago Fire FC
Steve Blues

WATCH: Trailer for Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Puso Dithejane's Chicago Fire movie

M. Mbokazi
P. Dithejane
Chicago Fire FC vs Toronto FC
Chicago Fire FC
Toronto FC
Major League Soccer
Premier Soccer League
Mexico vs South Africa
Mexico
South Africa
World Cup

The Major Soccer League club announced a short film 'On the Rise: From South Africa to Chicago Fire' featuring their two South African players. Ahead of the premiere on Friday, May 22, a short trailer has been released.


"Mbokazi and Dithejane's stories are about more than just football — they reflect movement, identity, and how the game connects people across borders," said Aaron Dolores of production company Black Arrow FC.

"Chicago is part of that story, and this project was about capturing that connection in a real way," he added.

"This is a powerful moment, both for our team's South African players and for the communities that shape our Club," said Chicago Fire's Dan Moriarty.

"This short film reflects our commitment to global culture, honours our players' stories, and reinforces soccer as a platform to bring Chicagoans together."

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