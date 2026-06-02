WATCH: Trailer for Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Puso Dithejane's Chicago Fire movie





"Mbokazi and Dithejane's stories are about more than just football — they reflect movement, identity, and how the game connects people across borders," said Aaron Dolores of production company Black Arrow FC.

"Chicago is part of that story, and this project was about capturing that connection in a real way," he added.

"This is a powerful moment, both for our team's South African players and for the communities that shape our Club," said Chicago Fire's Dan Moriarty.

"This short film reflects our commitment to global culture, honours our players' stories, and reinforces soccer as a platform to bring Chicagoans together."