'Watch this space, McCarthy can coach Messi' - AmaZulu's Zungu

The Usuthu administrator added that the Copa America winner could fit into his team's playstyle

AmaZulu chairman Sandile Zungu has claimed coach Benni McCarthy can manage ex-Barcelona star Lionel Messi.

Zungu believes the Champions League winner can fit into AmaZulu's system of play under the former Bafana Bafana striker.

Although Usuthu's top official did not categorically state whether he will table a bid for the Argentinian captain, he left everything in the open by stating "watch this space" as far as the Messi question is concerned.

Watch the space

"Watch the space, all I can say is watch the space," Zungu told KickOff.com. "Watch the space, you never know. Benni can coach this boy. Benni can coach Messi. That's all I can tell you. He can fit perfectly into our style of play."

He also talked about the recent players they have signed as they strengthen ahead of a season where, they will have to balance Caf Champions League and Premier Soccer League duties.

Keagan Buchanan, Philani Zulu, Mxolisi Kunene, Tercious Malepe, Tshepang Moremi, Mattaar Ceesay and Lindani Shange have all been signed by AmaZulu.

"We did very well, the players we signed are the ones we were targeting," added Zungu.

"The core of the team is in place, which is very important. We don't sign for the sake of signing. We've strengthened where we needed strengthening, so we're good. We have also promoted a couple of youngsters who have done very well in the MDC.

"So I'm very happy."

Meanwhile, McCarthy has expressed optimism that his side can do better than Kaizer Chiefs in the Champions League campaign.

"No disrespect to anybody, to Kaizer Chiefs or anyone, but I think if they can reach the Caf Champions League final, we can one better, why not?" said the South African tactician.

Article continues below

"Domestically, they have shown us what they were capable of and then internationally they have done that. We have shown what we can do domestically and now we get the opportunity to go internationally and we want to go one better.

"The players who are coming in, we think, will give us that little edge."

Usuthu will play Cape Town City in the MTN8 quarter-final on August 15 at Moses Mabhida.