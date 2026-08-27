Ajax host FC Sion at the Johan Cruyff ArenA on Thursday evening in the second leg of the Conference League play-offs. The side of coach Míchel Sánchez defend a 2-4 lead and this time everyone in the Netherlands can watch the match live for free on television or online.

Kick-off in Amsterdam is on Thursday 27 August at 20.00. Ajax can book their place in the league phase of the Conference League with a good result after earning an excellent position in Switzerland last week.

Many supporters found the first leg against Sion less easy to watch. Viewers had to pay 4.99 euros via KIJK and several also ran into problems with the livestream.

This time it is different. Ziggo Sport hold the broadcasting rights and will show Ajax - FC Sion live on the main Ziggo Sport channel, available to Ziggo customers on channel 14.

Fans without a Ziggo subscription can also watch the match for free. Via Ziggo Sport Free, after creating a free account, viewers can tune in to the livestream of Ajax against FC Sion.

That includes people who get television and internet from other providers. They do not need to take out an additional Ziggo Sport subscription to watch Ajax's European match.

Ziggo Sport's coverage starts at 19.25 with the build-up, before kick-off at 20.00. UEFA have appointed Austrian referee Julian Weinberger to take charge of the match at the Johan Cruyff ArenA.

After the 2-4 win in Switzerland, Ajax begin the second leg with a comfortable cushion. The winners of the tie will qualify for the league phase of the Conference League.