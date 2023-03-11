Percy Tau underlined his quality with a classy move and finish in Al Ahly's 5-2 loss against Mamelodi Sundowns in Caf Champions League game.

WHAT HAPPENED: Tau was playing against his former team Masandawana, and it was a perfect opportunity to show what he is capable of doing as Bafana prepare to play Liberia in the 2021 Afcon qualifier.

With the Red Devils trailing 3-1 against the impressive Brazilians at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, inspiration was needed.

The experienced 27-year-old delivered it in the 61st minute. Tau received the ball from Ali Maaloul and fooled his Bafana teammate Modiba before putting the icing on the cake with a classy finish past South Africa international keeper Williams.

The goal, however, did little to put the Brazilians under pressure. Peter Shalulile scored to add on the strikes by Marcelo Allende, Themba Zwane and Teboho Mokoena.

Mohamed Sherif was also on target in favour of the Egyptian outfit with the match ending 5-2...although some fans on social media arguing that, with former Downs forward Tau among the goals, it really should go down as a 6-1 victory for the Brazilians!

WHAT THEY SAID: The fans were impressed with the goal and did not hesitate to share their feelings.

"Percy Tau just reminded us how much of a talent he is," Thuma Yena commended the attacker.

Thulani Njapa said, "Without fear of contradiction, my front three for Bafana Bafana against Liberia are Percy Tau, Lyle Lakay, and the precocious Cassius Mailula."

"Percy Tau needs to come back home and help us in our quest to defend the champions league next season," Murendeni concluded.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tau has proven he can be relied on by coach Hugo Broos who is hoping to help Bafana qualify for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

It was Tau's first goal in ten matches across all competitions.

WHAT NEXT: Al Ahly should hope the attacker stays fit to help them win their remaining Group B matches as they desperately hope to make it out of their pool.