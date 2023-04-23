WATCH: Tau produces sublime assist as Al Ahly silence Raja Casablanca in Caf Champions League game

Bafana Bafana attacker Percy Tau assisted as Al Ahly claimed a 2-0 win over Raja Casablanca in the Caf Champions League.

Al Ahly hosted Raja Casablanca at Cairo International Stadium

Percy Tau was among the stars of the match

South African has four assists in the ongoing Caf CL campaign

WHAT HAPPENED: Al Ahly capitalized on home-ground advantage to defeat Raja Casablanca 2-0 in the first leg of their Caf Champions League quarter-final staged at Cairo International Stadium on Saturday night.

The Moroccan outfit staged a brave fight away but on the stroke of half-time, they were undone by Mohamed Abdelmonem, who headed home an Ali Maaloul cross.

South Africa international Tau then underlined his quality with a sublime assist in the 84th minute that perfectly set up Hamdi Fathi for an easy finish.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tau has been a factor for the Red Devils in the competition this season.

The Bafana Bafana attacker has now been directly involved in six goals for the Egyptian giants in the Champions League.

After seven matches in the continent's club's elite competition, the 28-year-old has managed two goals and four assists which is a good sign for Al Ahly in their bid to conquer Africa again.

WHAT NEXT: With his form, Tau should be optimistic about starting in the second leg to be played in Morocco on Saturday, April 29.