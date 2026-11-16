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UEFA Nations League B
team-logoSwitzerland
Sitterstadion
team-logoScotland
Watch it on SuperSportWatch it on DStv App
James Freemantle
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Watch Switzerland vs Scotland live today: Who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Switzerland play Scotland in UEFA Nations League B. But who is showing the match live on TV and via live stream today?

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, mobile phone, tablet).
  • Choose the server location. Select a VPN server in a country where the match is officially broadcast.
United StatesFubo
United KingdomBBC Two
CanadaFubo
AustraliabeIN SPORTS CONNECT
New ZealandbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
IrelandBBC Two
IndiaSony LIV
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
CaribbeanBluu
  • Connect to the server. Switch on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).
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  • Sign up & find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster to access the match.

Switzerland vs Scotland: Kick-off time

crest
UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 6
Sitterstadion

Switzerland host Scotland at the Sitterstadion in St. Gallen on Monday in their final UEFA Nations League B, Group 1 match.

Already promoted to League A, Murat Yakin's side go into the game top of the table. A 0-0 draw in Slovenia sealed the Nati's promotion early and capped a strong campaign.

Yakin plans to rotate his squad and give players who have had little playing time during this international break a chance. He expects to keep the team's basic structure intact.

Fresh from a 2-1 win over North Macedonia, Scotland travel to St. Gallen looking to carry that momentum forward under Sébastien Pocognoli.

Scott McTominay returns to the squad after his heart operation, giving the midfield a boost. Andy Robertson could also make his 102nd international appearance, equalling Kenny Dalglish's long-standing record.

Beyond Monday's match, Pocognoli is planning for Scotland's future. The Belgian coach has contacted dual nationals including Archie Gray and Hayden Hackney to persuade them to play for Scotland.

Find out where to watch the match live below.

Switzerland vs Scotland: Recent form

Switzerland have four wins and a draw from their last five games. The Nati failed to score in their most recent outing, a 0-0 draw in Slovenia. Before that, they scored twelve goals and conceded only one in four games, including a 3-0 win over Scotland and two 3-0 wins over North Macedonia.

With two wins, a draw and two defeats in their last five games, Scotland most recently beat North Macedonia 2-1. That followed a 2-1 defeat by Slovenia and a 3-0 defeat by Switzerland. Across those five games, Scotland scored five goals and conceded six.

SUI

SUI - Form

MKD
W0-3
SCO
W0-3
SVN
W2-1
MKD
W3-0
SVN
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/1
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
1/5
SCO

SCO - Form

SVN
D0-0
SUI
L0-3
MKD
W0-2
SVN
L1-2
MKD
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Switzerland vs Scotland: Line-ups

Switzerland vs Scotland Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Switzerland crest
Switzerland
SUI
Formation
Scotland crest
Scotland
SCO
3-4-1-2
G. KobelG. KobelS. BritschgiS. BritschgiM. AkanjiM. AkanjiN. ElvediN. ElvediR. RodriguezR. RodriguezD. NdoyeD. NdoyeD. ZakariaD. ZakariaM. AebischerM. AebischerR. FreulerR. FreulerF. RiederF. RiederB. EmboloB. EmboloA. GunnA. GunnK. TierneyK. TierneyL. GrahamL. GrahamR. PorteousR. PorteousA. RobertsonA. RobertsonL. FergusonL. FergusonB. Gannon-DoakB. Gannon-DoakJ. McGinnJ. McGinnB. GilmourB. GilmourC. AdamsC. AdamsS. McTominayS. McTominay
Scotland crest
Scotland
SCO
4-2-3-1
Switzerland

Starting XI

Scotland

Manager

  • M. Yakin
  • S. Pocognoli

Switzerland vs Scotland: Form

SUI

SUI - Form

MKD
W0-3
SCO
W0-3
SVN
W2-1
MKD
W3-0
SVN
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/1
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
1/5
SCO

SCO - Form

SVN
D0-0
SUI
L0-3
MKD
W0-2
SVN
L1-2
MKD
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Switzerland vs Scotland: Head-to-head record

Head to Head

SwitzerlandDrawScotland
2
1
0
UEFA Nations League B
Scotland badge
Scotland
SCO
0
Switzerland badge
Switzerland
SUI
3
FT
European Championship
Scotland badge
Scotland
SCO
1
Switzerland badge
Switzerland
SUI
1
FT
Friendlies
Scotland badge
Scotland
SCO
1
Switzerland badge
Switzerland
SUI
3
FT
7Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals2/3
Both teams scored2/3

Switzerland vs Scotland: The tables

Grp. 1

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
SwitzerlandSwitzerlandSUI
5410111+1013
D
W
W
W
W
2
SloveniaSloveniaSVN
522153+28
D
W
L
W
D
3
ScotlandScotlandSCO
521256-17
W
L
W
L
D
4
North MacedoniaNorth MacedoniaMKD
5005112-110
L
L
L
L
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation
Relegation Playoff

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