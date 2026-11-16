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Switzerland vs Scotland: Kick-off time

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 6 16 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Sitterstadion

Switzerland host Scotland at the Sitterstadion in St. Gallen on Monday in their final UEFA Nations League B, Group 1 match.

Already promoted to League A, Murat Yakin's side go into the game top of the table. A 0-0 draw in Slovenia sealed the Nati's promotion early and capped a strong campaign.

Yakin plans to rotate his squad and give players who have had little playing time during this international break a chance. He expects to keep the team's basic structure intact.

Fresh from a 2-1 win over North Macedonia, Scotland travel to St. Gallen looking to carry that momentum forward under Sébastien Pocognoli.

Scott McTominay returns to the squad after his heart operation, giving the midfield a boost. Andy Robertson could also make his 102nd international appearance, equalling Kenny Dalglish's long-standing record.

Beyond Monday's match, Pocognoli is planning for Scotland's future. The Belgian coach has contacted dual nationals including Archie Gray and Hayden Hackney to persuade them to play for Scotland.

Find out where to watch the match live below.

Switzerland vs Scotland: Recent form

Switzerland have four wins and a draw from their last five games. The Nati failed to score in their most recent outing, a 0-0 draw in Slovenia. Before that, they scored twelve goals and conceded only one in four games, including a 3-0 win over Scotland and two 3-0 wins over North Macedonia.

With two wins, a draw and two defeats in their last five games, Scotland most recently beat North Macedonia 2-1. That followed a 2-1 defeat by Slovenia and a 3-0 defeat by Switzerland. Across those five games, Scotland scored five goals and conceded six.

Switzerland vs Scotland: Line-ups

Switzerland vs Scotland: Form

Switzerland vs Scotland: Head-to-head record

Switzerland vs Scotland: The tables