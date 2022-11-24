WATCH: Switzerland's Embolo refuses to celebrate after scoring against Cameroon, his country of birth

Breel Embolo grabbed the goal that settled matters between Cameroon and Switzerland in the two sides' Group G opener at the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

Embolo grabbed Switzerland's goal

Player did not celebrate the winner

He was born in Yaounde, Cameroon

WHAT HAPPENED? Switzerland edged Cameroon 1-0 at Al Janoub Stadium on Thursday. Yaounde-born Breel Embolo scored three minutes into the second half to inspire Switzerland to a winning start in this tournament.

After scoring, the Monaco striker did not celebrate his goal as he also tried to prevent his teammates from crowding around him in jubilation. On Monday, Embolo had already laughed off questions about how he feels facing his country of birth, Cameroon. He was born in Yaounde 25 years ago but grew up in Switzerland and his father still resides in the central African country.

Breel Embolo gives Switzerland the lead and doesn't celebrate in respect of his Cameroonian father 🤝



Watch the goal with isiZulu commentary 👇



📺 Stream #FIFAWorldCup live: https://t.co/Tg69y0m5GD pic.twitter.com/yVuEU1EaK1 — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) November 24, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The defeat by Switzerland saw Cameroon extend their losing streak at the World Cup to eight games. They last won a World Cup match on June 6, 2002 when they edged Saudi Arabia 1-0 at Korea/Japan.

In general, Cameroon's defeat was another negative advertisement of African football.

No African team has won or scored in Qatar yet after Senegal lost 2-0 to the Netherlands while Tunisia drew 0-0 with Denmark. Morocco also drew 0-0 with Croatia and now hopes are on Ghana to beat Portugal on Thursday in what looks like a difficult fixture for the Black Stars.

WHAT NEXT FOR CAMEROON? Cameroon now prepare to face Serbia in their next Group G match on Monday. The Indomitable Lions will be keen to pick themselves up and have a chance of reaching the knockout stage of this tournament.