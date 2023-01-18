Ntsako Makhubela’s showboating during Golden Arrows' PSL match against Orlando Pirates has again sparked a debate about the identity of SA football.

Makhubela's showboating divided opinion

It sparked debate in the SuperSport studio

It came after Themba Zwane also slammed the act

WHAT HAPPENED? Makhubela showed off his skills in the 38th minute when Arrows were trailing Pirates 1-0 and pushing for an equaliser. The Buccaneers went on to win that match 3-1 at Orlando Stadium.

But the incident saw SuperSport TV presenter Thomas Mlambo as well as pundits Phumudzo Manenzhe and Bongani Khumalo involved in a fierce debate about Makhubela’s display of skill.

Manenzhe supported Makhubela, arguing the Pirates loanee was simply displaying South African football, while Khumalo and Mlambo took a swipe at the act, particularly since they were chasing the game at that point.

WHAT MANENZHE SAID: “What is key is that they [Arrows] don't lose the ball,” argued Mnenzhe. “He [Makhubela] gives back the ball. When he has the ball, he is bringing the confidence of Orlando Pirates down. That is South African football. “It’s still in the first half, it’s not like five minutes before the end of the game. I’m saying, he does not lose the ball, he gives it back and runs into the box. “This is a boy who was born in Orlando, his family is there to watch him, he used to play for Orlando Pirates, a team that used to pay his salary, he doesn’t lose the ball. “When Manchester United’s Anthony does a 360 rotation and passes the ball back, what do you say? You say it’s skill. Makhubela does that, it’s a problem.” WHAT KHUMALO SAID: “I’ll be honest with you, I played with some people when I started, if you did that and we are losing 1-0, I promise you that coach will never play you again,” said Khumalo. “In the changing room, there will be some strong words from teammates because we are losing and we are trying to score goals. So move the ball and let’s score goals. “I believe the PSL is such a lucrative league and we are here to win games. That’s why it's a professional league. There are stages where you can do that and that’s celebrated and brilliant but that is not the place for that.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Makhubela’s showboating comes less than a month after Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Themba Zwane sparked a debate after slamming the same kind of showboating at the Philly’s Kasi Games in Tembisa.

Zwane argued the showboating trend is stagnating the growth of South African players and the country’s football at large.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAKHUBELA? Makhubela is at Arrows on loan from Pirates. After Saturday’s incident, he would be hoping he did not put off Buccaneers coach Jose Riveiro his display of skill.