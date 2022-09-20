WATCH: Super Eagles winger Iwobi rates iconic African kits

Alex Iwobi was taken to task to rate African jerseys ranging from Ghana, Nigeria and South Africa to Cameroon

WHAT HAPPENED? The 26-year-old Nigeria winger was taken to task to reveal his taste of previous kits for national teams across Africa. In the video published by SuperSport TV on their social media channels titled: "Alex Iwobi rating iconic African jerseys is the best video you'll watch today," the Toffees player is challenged to give his assessment. Hot or Not? This is what he has to decide on the previous jerseys won by the African nations.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: First came the 1994 jersey won by Ghana and Iwobi said: "Is this Ghana?" while looking amused. "This is Ghana?... I would have never thought this is Ghana, you know, it looks crazy, it is bright, it is loud, it is a big statement, you have to play well if you wear this though."

The second jersey from the pot came Nigeria's from 1996 and Iwobi posed a question: "Which year is this? He is told 96, and he responds: "That is the year I was born but this is nice, definitely I will wear this, I will wear with jeans. He added: "We [Nigeria] have come a long way [in terms of jerseys] but this one, I will wear it 100 percent."

Then came out South Africa's jersey for 1996, and Iwobi said: "This is South Africa? I like this, it is loud though but I like the kit."

Ivory Coast 1997: Iwobi posed before saying: "I don't know what nationality this is, is it orange in colour? When told it is for Ivory Coast, Iwobi responded: "Noo... I would have never guessed that, this is loud though."

The last one is Cameroon's famous singlet jersey for the 2002 World Cup: Iwobi laughed, before saying: "This is the best, and the concept for it was spot on because it was very hot [during the competition], so it was good to wear this, I like the shirt man..."

WHAT NEXT FOR IWOBI? After helping Everton to their first Premier League victory of the season against West Ham United on Sunday, Iwobi will be part of the Nigeria squad for their friendly match against Algeria on September 27.