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Europa League on TV

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Sp. Prague vs Bournemouth: Kick-off time

Europa League - Game Week 4 5 Nov 2026 - 12:45 epet Arena

Sp. Prague and Bournemouth kick off at 18:45 on 05.11.2026.

Watch Sp. Prague vs Bournemouth live today: TV channel and live stream

In Germany, RTL+ will show Sparta Prague vs Bournemouth live. You will find all the broadcast information below.

Sp. Prague vs Bournemouth: Recent results

Sparta Prague have won one, drawn two and lost two of their past five competitive matches. Their latest outing ended in a 0-0 draw with Bohemians 1905 Prague. They also thrashed Slovacko 5-1, but lost 2-0 to Banik Ostrava in the cup and 1-0 to Olympiakos Piraeus in the Europa League. Across those five games, Sparta scored six goals and conceded three.

Bournemouth have won their last five competitive matches without conceding a goal. Most recently, they beat Leeds United 2-0 in the Premier League. Before that, they defeated Aston Villa 3-0 in the EFL Cup and AC Milan 3-0 in the Europa League. They scored ten goals and conceded none across the five matches.

Sp. Prague vs Bournemouth: Line-ups

Sp. Prague vs Bournemouth: Form

Sp. Prague vs Bournemouth: Head-to-head record

Sp. Prague vs Bournemouth: The tables