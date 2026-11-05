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Europa League
team-logoSparta Prague
epet Arena
team-logoAFC Bournemouth
Falza Rivaldi
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Watch Sparta Prague vs Bournemouth live today: who is showing the match on TV and live stream?

Sparta Prague vs AFC Bournemouth
Sparta Prague
AFC Bournemouth
Europa League

Sparta Prague play Bournemouth in the Europa League. But who is showing the match live on TV or via live stream today?

Want to use your usual streaming service more securely, or watch while travelling somewhere with geo-blocks? A virtual private network (VPN) can help.

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a provider you trust and download its app to your device (PC, mobile phone, tablet).
  • Choose a server location. Select a VPN server in a country where the match is officially broadcast.
United StatesParamount+
United KingdomHBO Max
CanadaFubo
New ZealandDAZN
IrelandTNT Sport 2
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
Hong KongbeIN Sport Max Hong Kong
SingaporeStarHub TV+
CaribbeanBluu
  • Connect to the server. Switch on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).
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  • Sign up & find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster to access the match.

Europa League on TV

Simultaneous Streaming
ExpressVPN

Advanced

✅ Everything on Basic

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Over 28 monthsSave 73%
Premium Access
ExpressVPN

Pro

✅ Everything on Advanced

✅ Dedicated IP prevents streaming platform blocks

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Over 28 monthsSave 67%
Global Match Access
ExpressVPN

Basic

✅ Bypass geo-blocks for global football streams

✅ Fast servers prevent live match buffering

✅ Watch securely on public Wi-Fi networks

Over 28 monthsSave 80%
Simultaneous Streaming
ExpressVPN

Advanced

✅ Everything on Basic

✅ Password manager for multiple streaming logins

✅ Twelve simultaneous connections for family viewing

Over 28 monthsSave 73%
Premium Access
ExpressVPN

Pro

✅ Everything on Advanced

✅ Dedicated IP prevents streaming platform blocks

✅ Extended roaming data for international trips

Over 28 monthsSave 67%
Global Match Access
ExpressVPN

Basic

✅ Bypass geo-blocks for global football streams

✅ Fast servers prevent live match buffering

✅ Watch securely on public Wi-Fi networks

Over 28 monthsSave 80%
Simultaneous Streaming
ExpressVPN

Advanced

✅ Everything on Basic

✅ Password manager for multiple streaming logins

✅ Twelve simultaneous connections for family viewing

Over 28 monthsSave 73%

Sparta Prague vs Bournemouth: kick-off time

crest
Europa League - Game Week 4
epet Arena

Sparta Prague vs Bournemouth kicks off on 05.11.2026 at 18:45.

How to watch Sparta Prague vs Bournemouth live on TV and online

Fans in Germany can watch Sparta Prague vs Bournemouth live on RTL+.

Sparta Prague and Bournemouth: recent form

Sparta Prague have one win, two draws and two defeats from their past five competitive matches. They most recently drew 0-0 with Bohemians 1905 Prague. Their emphatic 5-1 win over Slovacko contrasts with a 2-0 cup defeat to Banik Ostrava and a 1-0 Europa League defeat to Olympiakos Piraeus. Sparta scored six goals and conceded three across those five matches.

Five wins from five competitive matches have Bournemouth in outstanding form, and they haven't conceded a goal in that run. They most recently beat Leeds United 2-0 in the Premier League, having previously beaten Aston Villa 3-0 in the EFL Cup and AC Milan 3-0 in the Europa League. Bournemouth scored ten goals and conceded none across the five matches.

SPP

SPP - Form

BOS
D0-0
OLY
L1-0
SLO
W5-1
BOS
L0-2
BOH
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5
BOU

BOU - Form

SUN
W2-0
MIL
W3-0
MUN
W0-3
AVL
W3-0
LEE
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/0
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
0/5

Sparta Prague vs Bournemouth: line-ups

Sparta Prague vs AFC Bournemouth Probable lineups

Manager

  • B. Priske

Sparta Prague vs Bournemouth: form

SPP

SPP - Form

BOS
D0-0
OLY
L1-0
SLO
W5-1
BOS
L0-2
BOH
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5
BOU

BOU - Form

SUN
W2-0
MIL
W3-0
MUN
W0-3
AVL
W3-0
LEE
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/0
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
0/5

Sparta Prague vs Bournemouth: head-to-head record

Sparta Prague vs Bournemouth: the tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
431041+310
D
W
W
W
2
BenficaBenficaBEN
3300102+89
W
W
W
3
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
330080+89
W
W
W
4
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
330081+79
W
W
W
5
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
330093+69
W
W
W
6
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
321081+77
W
D
W
7
JuventusJuventusJUV
321093+67
D
W
W
8
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
321095+47
D
W
W
9
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
321042+27
D
W
W
10
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
320162+46
W
W
L
11
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
320154+16
L
W
W
12
RennesRennesREN
413043+16
D
D
W
D
13
LyonLyonOL
320156-16
L
W
W
14
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
311183+54
W
D
L
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
311185+34
D
L
W
16
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
311153+24
L
D
W
17
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
31113304
W
D
L
18
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
311134-14
L
W
D
19
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
311113-24
W
L
D
20
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
311158-34
W
D
L
21
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
311136-34
D
L
W
22
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
310243+13
W
L
L
23
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
31025503
W
L
L
24
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
310245-13
L
W
L
25
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
310234-13
W
L
L
26
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
310234-13
L
L
W
27
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
310246-23
L
W
L
28
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
310247-33
L
L
W
29
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
301227-51
D
L
L
30
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
301216-51
L
L
D
31
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
301229-71
L
D
L
32
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
301219-81
D
L
L
33
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
300327-50
L
L
L
34
MarseilleMarseilleOM
300316-50
L
L
L
35
CelticCelticCEL
300339-60
L
L
L
36
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
3003211-90
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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