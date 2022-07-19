Watch: Sancho & Rashford finish off slick moves as Man Utd show off Ten Hag ball in pre-season

Manchester United were in fine form on Tuesday as they beat Crystal Palace in a pre-season friendly. Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford were among the goals for the Red Devils as they ran out 3-1 winners in Melbourne.

The second-half goals from Rashford and Sancho were particularly thrilling for Erik ten Hag's side as United fans got another look at the playing style the new coach is implementing ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Watch Rashford and Sancho's fine goal against Crystal Palace

Just three minutes after the break, Rashford doubled United's advantage by rounding off a fine team move.

Article continues below

The ball was played out from the United goal and worked up the field where a great combination between the United players set Rashford up to fire into the net.

More to follow