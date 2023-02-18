WATCH: Saleng, Njoti & Dzvukamanja amaze as Orlando Pirates edge Maritzburg United

All three goals witnessed in Friday's Premier Soccer League battle between Orlando Pirates and Maritzburg United were incredible.

Pirates beat Maritzburg 2-1 on Friday

Saleng & Dzvukamanja scored for Pirates

Njoti was on target for Maritzburg

WHAT HAPPENED? The Buccaneers edged Maritzburg 2-1 at Orlando Stadium to move third on the Premier Soccer League table. Monnapule Saleng opened the scoring for Pirates on the stroke of halftime before Terrence Dzvukamanja doubled their lead with a headed goal on 71 minutes.

But Tumelo Njoti pulled one back for the visitors, who were attempting to make a late comeback. It was an evening of beautiful goals, starting with Saleng cutting in from the right flank, beating Wayde Jooste before pulling the trigger from outside the box.

His shot fooled Maritzburg goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner after the ball bounced just before the stopper.

Dzvukamanja then proved to be dangerous with his head, diving and powerfully connecting a Saleng freekick from the left.

Both Dzvukamanja's two league goals this season have been headed strikes, with the other one coming against Golden Arrows in January.

Njoti then tried to lead Maritzburg clawing their way back into the contest. The former Royal AM man unleashed a powerful shot from outside the box.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saleng was deservedly recognised with the Man of the Match award after his goal and assist. He now has managed nine goals and five assists this season.

Saleng is known for his pace and skill and on one occasion he eliminated Bradley Cross with a beautiful turn.

WHAT NEXT FOR PIRATES? The Buccaneers now prepare to take on Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto Derby next weekend. The Maritzburg match boosted them ahead of the derby clash.