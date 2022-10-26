WATCH: Royal AM's Motebang replicates Ronaldo celebration against Golden Arrows

Sera Motebang copied the Cristiano Ronaldo celebration as Royal AM defeated Golden Arrows 3-1 to end their losing streak in the PSL on Tuesday.

Motebang came off the bench to score in the 89th minute

He raced to the flag post to hit the Ronaldo style

The win enabled Royal to end a losing streak

WHAT HAPPENED? In the fixture at Chatsworth Stadium, Royal took the lead in the seventh minute courtesy of Lesvin Stoffels, but Arrows responded as Sbonelo Cele levelled matters in the 32nd minute. Ruzaigh Gamildien made it 2-1 for Royal in the 43rd minute.

Motebang was then introduced in the second period and in the 89th minute, he found the back of the net. The Lesotho international then touched his chest during his celebration in Ronaldo-like fashion.

The Portuguese international had done the muted celebration after he came on to score for Manchester United against Everton in a 2-1 Premier League victory at Goodison Park on October 9.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since they defeated Sekhukhune United 2-1 in the top-flight on September 3, Thwihli Thwahla had gone ahead to lose their previous three fixtures. They suffered a 1-0 defeat against Richards Bay, lost 3-1 against SuperSport United, and then went down 2-0 against Moroka Swallows.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOTEBANG? He will hope to earn a start when Royal take on champions and table toppers Mamelodi Sundowns in a league fixture at Chatsworth Stadium on Saturday.