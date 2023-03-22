WATCH: Ronwen Williams - Not all doom and gloom for Bafana Bafana skipper with Caf 'breath takers'

Ronwen Williams has been honoured by Caf again following last weekend's display for Mamelodi Sundowns in the Champions League.

Williams made a costly error against Al Hilal last weekend

His howler allowed Al Hilal to equalise in the 1-1 draw

But he recovered from that and crucially saved a penalty

WHAT HAPPENED: The Bafana Bafana captain committed a bad mistake that gifted Al Hilal Omdurman an equaliser in the 1-1 Group B draw at Al Hilal Stadium. After Khuliso Mudau had thrust Masandawana ahead in the 67th minute.

But their lead lasted just five minutes after Williams failed to clear the ball and mistakenly set up Mohamed Abdelrahman, who put the ball into the back of the net.

However, in stoppage time, the Bafana skipper became Sundowns' hero when he denied Ather El Tahir from the penalty spot.

Caf picked his save as one of the best of matchday five. Earlier on, Williams had been included in Champions League Team of the Week together with South Africa teammate and Al Ahly's Percy Tau.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Williams' howler against Al Hilal was a schoolboy mistake with the capacity to demoralise the Bafana skipper ahead of the upcoming international assignments. It could have also handed his critics arsenal to discredit him as not fit to wear the national team armband.

But picking himself and being influential for Sundowns with that crucial save was a show of strong character. Had he been breached from the penalty spot and then Masandawana went to lose 2-1, it would have been a big result. It would have been the Brazilians' first defeat since October 2022.

It would have ended a 19-match unbeaten streak for Sundowns.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR WILLIAMS: The Bafana goalkeeper would be hoping to leave behind the mistake in Sudan and lead his side to collect at least four points from the games against Liberia.

If South Africa manage that, their place at the Afcon finals will be confirmed.