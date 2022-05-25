Watch: Ronaldo, Salah and Lacazette among contenders for Premier League goal of the season
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo, Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette are among the contenders for the Premier League goal of the season award.
Ronaldo's thunderous second of three goals against Tottenham in March, Salah's superb solo goal against Manchester City in October and Lacazette's fine strike against Southampton in December are among 10 contenders for the prize.
A public vote combined with a panel of football experts will decide the winner, which will be announced next week.
Watch Ronaldo, Salah and Kovacic goal of the season contenders
Who else is nominated for goal of the season?
The other nominees include Aston Villa's Danny Ings, Everton winger Andros Townsend, Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic and Tottenham's Son Heung-min.
Manchester City midfielder Rodri, Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha and Newcastle's Miguel Almiron complete the nominations.
Last year's winner was Tottenham's Erik Lamela for his Rabona goal against north London rivals Arsenal at the Emirates.