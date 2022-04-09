Watch: Ronaldo's angry reaction as Man Utd star is accused of smashing Everton fan's phone
Daniel Edwards
Getty & Twitter.com/evertonhub
Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo could not hide his frustration as he stormed off the pitch following his side's 1-0 defeat to Everton on Saturday.
Ronaldo and his team-mates drew a blank at Goodison Park to fall further behind in the race for fourth place and Champions League qualification, having won just one of their last five Premier League outings.
As he left the field the striker appeared to lash out at a nearby fan, leading to allegations that he damaged a mobile phone in the process.
Watch: Did Ronaldo break a supporter's phone?
Twitter.com/evertonhub