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Serie A - Game Week 11 7 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Stadio Olimpico, Rome

DAZN will show Roma-Sassuolo live, with co-exclusive coverage on Sky Sport and NOW. Below are the channels available to watch the match.

On Saturday evening, Roma host Sassuolo at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on matchday 11 of Serie A 2026/27. Roma are looking to cement their place near the top of the table.

Gasperini wants an immediate response after Roma surrendered a 2-0 lead at Old Trafford and lost 3-2 to Manchester United in the Champions League. The schedule gives them an immediate chance to make amends.

With a win, Roma would move outright into second place, just one point behind league leaders Lazio and ahead of Inter. They cannot afford a slip-up in front of their own fans.

Sassuolo, meanwhile, arrive on the back of four consecutive defeats, conceding 16 goals in that run. Their latest setback was a 2-4 home defeat to Fiorentina, another result that exposed their defensive problems.

Without captain Domenico Berardi, Aquilani must find a way to steady a side sitting 17th and fighting to avoid relegation.

Here's everything you need to know about watching Roma-Sassuolo live on TV and via streaming.

Team news

Roma still have a question mark in goal. Gollini is highly doubtful, so Vasquez is expected to start again. Ndicka returns in defence, while Molina is in contention for a starting place. Svilar, Koné and Dybala are unavailable, joining Pellegrini and Rensch on the absentee list.

Without Berardi, who is expected back after the break, Sassuolo travel to the Olimpico also missing Ismael Koné, Leysen, Boloca, Paz and Skjellerup. Dominguez is expected to play behind Esposito and Laurienté in the attacking trio.

Recent form

Across their last five matches, Roma have won three, drawn one and lost one. Their most recent result was a 3-2 defeat to Manchester United in the Champions League. Before that, they beat Udinese 5-2 and Cagliari 4-2 in Serie A, with a 3-3 draw against Napoli in between. Roma have scored 16 goals and conceded 14 in those five games.

Sassuolo have taken just one draw from their last five matches, losing the other four. Their most recent game ended in a 2-4 home defeat to Fiorentina, following heavy defeats to Lazio, 2-6, and Frosinone, 2-4. They have scored nine goals and conceded 16 in that five-match spell.

Head-to-head record

When the teams last met in January 2026, Roma won 2-0 at home. Roma have won four of their last five Serie A meetings with Sassuolo, who have won just once.

League table

In Serie A, Roma currently sit third, while Sassuolo are 17th.