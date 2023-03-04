Richards Bay goalkeeper Salim Magoola committed a horror mistake during the team's clash with Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.

Magoola's red card proved costly

Chiefs claimed a narrow win

Richards Bay are now winless in six games

WHAT HAPPENED?: The Natal Rich Boys were reduced to 10 players in the 19th minute after Magoola committed a mistake during a PSL encounter which was played at King Zwelithini Stadium.

The Uganda international came out and misjudged the flight of the ball which saw him handle it outside the box and he was sent off for denying Chiefs a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Amakhosi fans inside the 2010 Fifa World Cup training venue applauded as their team gained a numerical advantage over the reigning National First Division champions.

VIDEO:

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The mistake proved costly for Richards Bay as the game ended in a 1-0 win in favour of Chiefs who had grabbed an early goal in the eighth minute through Siyabonga Ngezana.

The defeat dented the Natal Rich Boys' ambitions of finishing in the top three spots in the PSL as they slipped down to fifth spot.

However, the KwaZulu-Natal side, who have been the surprise package of the season, have eight matches left to fight for a top three spot.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR RICHARDS BAY?: The Natal Rich Boys will now lock horns with TS Galaxy on March 19 in another league match.