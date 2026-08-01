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SOCCER SUPER CUP CLUB BRUGGE VS UNION SGAFP
Steve Blues

WATCH: Relebohile Mofokeng scores winning penalty to grab the Belgian Super Cup for Union Saint-Gilloise

R. Mofokeng
Club Brugge vs Union St.Gilloise
Club Brugge
Union St.Gilloise
Super Cup
Orlando Pirates
South Africa

The Bafana Bafana midfielder was as cold as ice when faced with the decisive penalty at the Jan Breydel Stadium in Bruges, Belgium. With the penalty scores locked on 4-4 'President yama2k' stepped up to take the fifth and final kick for his team and smashed it into the top corner to spark scenes of wild celebrations for Les Unionistes.

The goal:



Mofokeng's game highlights:



Royal Union St Gilloise celebration post:



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