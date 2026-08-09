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Relebohile Mofokeng Royale Union Saint-Gilloise
Steve Blues

WATCH: Relebohile Mofokeng scores first goal for Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgian Pro League debut thrashing of Westerlo

First Division A
R. Mofokeng
Westerlo vs Union St.Gilloise
Club Brugge
Union St.Gilloise
Super Cup
Orlando Pirates
South Africa
Club Brugge vs Union St.Gilloise
Westerlo
Premier Soccer League

The Bafana Bafana youngster came off the bench on the hour mark and scored his first league goal for the club just four minutes later to put his side 3-1 up. The goal follows on from his penalty shoot out winner from the week before when The Unionists lifted the Belgian Super Cup.

Relebohile Mofokeng scored on his league debut on Saturday night as Union Saint Gilloise got their league season off to a great start with a 5-1 win at Westerlo.

The former Orlando Pirates phenomenon was an unused substitute in Tuesday’s Champions League clash against Bodo/Glimt of Norway, but has put his hand up to be involved in the return leg.

He was brought on after an hour on Saturday and quickly delivered his goal after running onto a dab pass behind the defence and steering home from close range in the 64th minute.

The goal:


The winning penalty from last week:



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