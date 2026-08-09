WATCH: Relebohile Mofokeng scores first goal for Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgian Pro League debut thrashing of Westerlo

Relebohile Mofokeng scored on his league debut on Saturday night as Union Saint Gilloise got their league season off to a great start with a 5-1 win at Westerlo.

The former Orlando Pirates phenomenon was an unused substitute in Tuesday’s Champions League clash against Bodo/Glimt of Norway, but has put his hand up to be involved in the return leg.

He was brought on after an hour on Saturday and quickly delivered his goal after running onto a dab pass behind the defence and steering home from close range in the 64th minute.

The goal:





The winning penalty from last week:







