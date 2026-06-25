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South Africa v Korea Republic: Group A - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Steve Blues

WATCH: Relebohile Mofokeng and Thapelo Maseko react to Bafana Bafana's historic qualification for the FIFA World Cup knockout round - 'It's amazing, I feel like I'm dreaming'

World Cup
South Africa
T. Mokoena
Premier Soccer League
Mexico
South Africa vs Republic of Korea
Republic of Korea
H. Broos
R. Mofokeng
T. Maseko

South Africa came into their fixture against South Korea knowing nothing less than a win would see them into the next round of the tournament for the first time in their history. At the final whistle they had their dream result as they ran out 1-0 winners to finish second in Group A and guarantee passage into the Round of 32 where Canada await. Here, in a post-match interview with SABC, two of Bafana's brightest stars react to their achievement.


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