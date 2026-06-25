WATCH: Relebohile Mofokeng and Thapelo Maseko react to Bafana Bafana's historic qualification for the FIFA World Cup knockout round - 'It's amazing, I feel like I'm dreaming'

South Africa came into their fixture against South Korea knowing nothing less than a win would see them into the next round of the tournament for the first time in their history. At the final whistle they had their dream result as they ran out 1-0 winners to finish second in Group A and guarantee passage into the Round of 32 where Canada await. Here, in a post-match interview with SABC, two of Bafana's brightest stars react to their achievement.



