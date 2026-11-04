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Real Sociedad vs. Lyon: Kick-off time

Europa League - Game Week 4 5 Nov 2026 - 12:45 Reale Arena

Real Sociedad and Lyon kick off on 05.11.2026 at 18:45.

How to watch Real Sociedad vs. Lyon live today: Who is showing it on TV and via live stream?

For live coverage of the match, check the broadcast options below.

Topics of the week: What has been happening at Real Sociedad and Lyon?

Real Sociedad have three wins, one draw and one defeat from their last five competitive matches. Most recently, they lost 1-2 to Athletic Bilbao in La Liga. Before that, they thrashed Lilleström 6-0 in the Europa League and won away at Malaga (5-2) and Levante (2-1). Across those five matches, Real Sociedad scored 15 goals and conceded 10.

With three wins, no draws and two defeats in their last five matches, Lyon most recently beat Angers 2-0 in Ligue 1. They also beat Crystal Palace 3-2 and Nice 2-1. But Lyon lost 0-2 against Paris Saint-Germain and 0-3 against Hoffenheim in the Europa League. They scored eight goals and conceded eight in those five matches.

Real Sociedad vs. Lyon: Line-ups

Real Sociedad vs. Lyon: Form

Real Sociedad vs. Lyon: Head-to-head record

Real Sociedad vs. Lyon: The tables