Watch: Pulisic scores vital Champions League goal for Chelsea as Jorginho notches assist
Dan Bernstein
Getty Images
Christian Pulisic has scored a vital goal for Chelsea in the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday, capping off a smooth attacking move to put the Blues up 3-1 on aggregate.
Pulisic latched on to a through ball from Jorginho to score his second goal in the competition this term.
Lille had pulled one back earlier in the first half through Burak Yilmaz before Pulisic's finish gave Chelsea added comfort.
Editors' Picks
- Kannemeyer cautions Kaizer Chiefs against making 'stupid' Baxter decision
- Ronaldo and Pogba out, Pochettino or Ten Hag in - Where do Man Utd go after Champions League elimination?
- Bafana Bafana coach Broos' snubbing of Mamelodi Sundowns' Jali and Zwane is surprising
- Predicting Orlando Pirates' starting XI to face SuperSport United in the PSL
Watch: Pulisic scores vital UCL goal for Chelsea
U.S. away goal record
For permanent access to GOAL's Champions League newsletter, sign-up free here.