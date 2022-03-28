Watch: Pulisic scores dazzling goal to complete hat-trick for USMNT against Panama

Christian Pulisic netted a hat-trick against Panama on Sunday night with the U.S. men's national team star's third goal proving particularly stunning in a lopsided win.

Pulisic scored twice from the spot before scoring the USMNT's fifth of the night, having scored the first and fourth earlier.

On his third finish, Pulisic showed a fanstastic first-touch and a silky second one, nutmegging his defender before scoring another vital goal for the U.S.

Watch: Pulisic's third goal

CP10 FOR THE HATTY!!! 🎩 pic.twitter.com/iv4vcs6uyq — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) March 28, 2022

