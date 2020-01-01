Watch out Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns are coming for the PSL title!

The Brazilians sent a statement of intent to log leaders Amakhosi in their quest to reclaim their throne and eventually lift the trophy

sent a strong statement of intent to fellow title-chasers as they narrowed the gap from seven points to just four with a 1-0 over Stellenbosch FC on Wednesday.

With two games in hand going into this encounter in Cape Town, the Tshwane giants knew what they had to do to keep the fire burning and they did just that, grinding out the result to get closer to Amakhosi.

They are now on 41 points from 21 games and are breathing heavily in Amakhosi's neck with less than 10 games to go

Playing with the pressure from rival fans and their supporters alike, Sundowns didn't even show signs of a team desperate for maximum points and stayed true to their usual brand of football - knocking the ball around nicely and waiting patiently for the opposition defence to open up.

The win sets up what should be an interesting title race especially with Chiefs going through a bit of a slump and struggling to win matches convincingly.

Sundowns are experienced enough in chasing after teams vying for the coveted trophy - this is what happened in the last two seasons when they eventually won back-to-back league titles, and Chiefs are inexperienced - they haven't been in this situation in five years and everyone will be keen to see how they handle the pressure.

For over seven months now, almost everyone has been putting their money on Chiefs to win the league comfortably after racing to a huge lead during the first half of the season, but that was because other teams such as Sundowns and had played fewer games.

Pirates were also not doing well until Josef Zinnbauer arrived in December to get them back into the title race.

However, it is Sundowns that Chiefs should be worried about because they don't easily throw away points at this stage of the season.

Also, being out of the Caf should come as a massive boost to their title ambitions as they will have enough time to focus on dethroning Chiefs while Ernst Middendorp's men fight to remain at the top of the log.

Those who read, listen and watch Mosimane's interviews, they'd remember when he insisted that the month of May was too far - and that people shouldn't be quick to write his team off.

And fans - who did write Sundowns off and thought Mosimane was just bluffing - are now coming to terms with the fact that Chiefs could eventually lose out on the league title they don't pull up their socks and start regaining the same form and confidence they had when the season started.

In as much as Sundowns need to win to stay close to Chiefs or even leapfrog them, they may be happy to be second on the log and wait for the right moment to pounce.

Sitting in second place until at least their next fixture against the Soweto giants on April 15 will certainly put less pressure on the Brazilians and more on their rivals because even Middendorp admitted that getting to the top is easy but the difficulty is to maintain the same level of performances that got you there and consolidate the position.