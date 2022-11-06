WATCH: Orlando Pirates winger Saleng’s magical decider, Timm's tears of joy

Monnapule Saleng struck a beautiful freekick that separated Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu in the MTN8 final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

Saleng's delicious freekick carried the day for Pirates

Man-of-the-Match Timm could not hide his emotions

And Pirates were on the winners' podium again

WHAT HAPPENED? Pirates beat Usuthu to reclaim the top-eight trophy they last won two seasons ago. Saleng scored a lovely freekick in the 25th minute to fire Pirates to victory. Miguel Timm was returning from suspension and he dominated the midfield, eventually being named Man-of-the-Match. Timm was captured crying after the match and he explained the tears of joy. What followed was wild celebrations as Pirates were back on the winners’ podium celebrating their MTN8 triumph.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was Jose Riveiro’s first-ever trophy as head coach of any club. This piece of silverware came just five months after the Spaniard was appointed the Buccaneers coach. Pirates will now be hoping the MTN8 triumph will inspire them in the challenge for the Premier Soccer League title.

WHAT NEXT FOR PIRATES? As the Buccaneers continue celebrating Saturday’s victory, they have one eye on next weekend’s Carling Black Label Cup, where they face Kaizer Chiefs in the semi-finals.